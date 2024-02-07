The Rock’s daughter responds to shock death threats over father’s WWE comeback

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter has responded to vile death threats over her father’s WWE comeback.

Simone Johnson, who has an on-screen role as NXT’s general manager under the stage name Ava, took to social media to call out the abuse she has faced.

“Can ya’ll just leave me out of this... I’m busy running a show,” she wrote on X, referencing her NXT role.

“Death threats over a situation I have nothing to do with.”

Many WWE fans are unhappy with The Rock’s expected WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns, which has seen Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes step aside.