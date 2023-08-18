Theo Walcott shares career highlights as he announces retirement from football

Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from football after an 18-year Premier League career.

Sharing a video on social media, the 34-year-old looked back at some of his favourite memories playing for Southampton, Arsenal, and Everton.

Walcott also picked out some highlights from his England career, having been named his country’s youngest player at the age of 17 years and 75 days when he appeared in a friendly win in May 2006.

“The support shown to me throughout this time, has been incredible in every way imaginable and I am truly grateful,” the former winger wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who has been with me along the way.”