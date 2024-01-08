Thierry Henry shares why he is struggling with retirement

Thierry Henry has opened up on the struggles he faced retiring from football.

The Arsenal icon, who won the World Cup with France, explained that elite athletes are “not used to normal life” and that a little part of himself “died” when he retired.

“People don’t teach you to die, so now you are going to face all your problems,” Henry said of retirement.

“Once everything stops, we are not used to being at home, dealing with a normal life. Since I was 13, I haven’t had a normal life.

“It’s a shock to the system.”