Tiger Woods speaks publicly about mother for first time since her death

Tiger Woods has publicly paid tribute to his mother, Kutilda Woods, for the first time after her death.

The golfer made the announcement in a post on social media on Tuesday, 4 February.

At the time he did not confirm her cause of death.

Woods' mother was often greenside to support her son in his glittering career on the course.

"School came first before any sport I was playing," Woods said of his mother's dedication to his education in an interview with Sky Sports on Monday, 17 February.

"She meant everything to me and losing her has been very hard and difficult process to go through," he added.