‘I watch Premier League games for free - my living room overlooks a stadium’

A resident is able to watch Premier League pitch for free from the comfort of her own living room - from her flat that overlooks a stadium.

Noemi Oberhauser, 23, lives in a £1,200-a-month two-bed next to the Gtech Community Stadium - the home of Brentford FC.

The singer-songwriter can see almost the whole pitch from her west London window with only the goal at the end closest to her obscured.

Oberhauser says she had no interest in football when she moved in but thought it would be a cool place to live - and now holds watch parties for her friends to come and see the games for free.