Tom Brady revealed what he looks forward to when he retires from football after a lengthy 22-year-long career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback provided Oprah Winfrey with an insight into the impact football has on family time during the festive season on a recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together,” he said.

