Tom Daley accidentally leaves Olympic silver medal in Paris

Tom Daley revealed that he accidentally left his silver medal in Paris as he announced his retirement from diving following the Olympic Games in Paris.

Daley, 30, claimed the fifth Olympic medal of his extraordinary career in the men’s synchronised 10 metre platform in France last month.

However, upon returning to the UK, he told the media that he had left his prize in Paris.

“Sadly I did leave my medal in the village,” he laughed, revealing that he misplaced it while he was sorting his bag out.

“It’s on the way back to London, but it’s not with me right now.”