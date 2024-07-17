Tom Daley reveals real reason behind Olympic Games comeback

Tom Daley has revealed the main reason for his Olympic Games comeback.

The four-time Olympic medallist made his Games debut in 2008 at the age of just 14 and has since become a stalwart of the Team GB diving line-up.

Daley, 30, took a break from the sport in the aftermath of Tokyo 2020 but returned to training last year with the aim of competing in Paris.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday (17 July), the 30-year-old said: “It actually all came down to my son Robbie, who wanted to see me dive again, and when your kid says they want you to do something, you’d do anything for your kid.”