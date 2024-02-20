Tom Lockyer has revealed the scars he has been left with after surgery to fit an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in his body.

The Luton Town defender, 29, suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during a Premier League match against Bournemouth in December.

In a new interview with the BBC, Lockyer explained that his ICD is “basically a defibrillator fitted into you” designed to restart the heart instantly in case of a similar occurrence in the future.

“I’ve got a nice little scar now,” he said, lifting his shirt.

“It took a while to get used to.”