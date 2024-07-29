This is the moment Tom Pidcock clips his French rival’s wheel in a risky overtake to secure mountain bike gold at the Olympics.

Pidcock also stormed back from a front puncture to take a second consecutive Olympic mountain bike gold in dramatic fashion at the Paris Games on Monday (29 July).

Having fallen 40 seconds behind French hope Victor Koretzky, Pidcock fought his way back to reclaim the lead with a lap and a half to go, but the pair traded blows in the last couple of kilometres – dramatically touching wheels – before Pidcock burst forward to take the win.