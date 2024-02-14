Watch the iconic gold medal-winning routine of figure skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean from the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

The routine has resurfaced on its 40th anniversary after the pair returned to Sarajevo on Tuesday, 13 February.

They returned to the Zetra Olympic Hall, now known as the Juan Antonio Samaranch Olympic Hall, to announce they will skate together for the final time as part of a UK tour in 2025

It was Valentine’s Day 1984 when Torvill and Dean skated to Olympic Gold in a breathtaking routine set to Maurice Ravel’s 1928 composition ‘Bolero.’