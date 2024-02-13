Torvill and Dean skate in Sarajevo 40 years on from Olympic gold

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have returned to Sarajevo, where they won Olympic gold for their iconic “Bolero” performance 40 years ago.

The pair, from Nottingham, received a standing ovation for their 1984 Valentine’s Day skate to the piece of music composed by Ravel.

Four decades later, they took to the ice once again in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, skating with a group of young people.

On Wednesday (14 February), Torvill and Dean will hold a press conference before performing at the Sarajevo Open in front of a crowd of 8000.