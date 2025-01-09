Young Tottenham mascots make hilarious request to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Young Tottenham mascots were caught on camera making a hilarious request to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The mascots were captured by Sky Sports in the tunnel before Spurs’ Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday night (8 January).

The animated youngsters can be heard shouting van Dijk’s name repeatedly as he walks past them.

One of the mascots then shouts: “Come to Tottenham, we haven’t got any good defenders at the moment.”

The comment prompted Sky Sports commentators to burst out laughing, stating: “They are the best value mascots in the league at Tottenham, they always entertain.”