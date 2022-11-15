Five potential clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could join after Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has vocalised his discontent with his football club, Manchester United, accusing the club of having “zero progress” and claiming that he is being “forced out.”

Manchester United have acknowledged the Portuguese forward’s comments in the Piers Morgan interview, saying that they will consider their response “after the full facts have been established.”

Ronaldo has been linked with moves to several clubs, in countries such as Germany and the United States, in the event that his time at Manchester United comes to an end.

Sign up for our newsletters.