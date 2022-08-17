Elon Musk tweets that he is buying Manchester United

Elon Musk has insisted that his tweet about buying Manchester United was part of a “long-running joke.”

The Tesla founder said in a late-night tweet that he was buying the football club and he supported “the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party.”

Red Devils fans were sent into a frenzy after the billionaire made the “joke.”

However, Mr Musk has clarified that he was not serious, and says he is “not buying any sports teams.”

