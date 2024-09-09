Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police close to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning (8 September) but was released in time to start and deliver a huge touchdown reception in a 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill said he was pulled over for a suspected traffic violation but denied reports that a verbal altercation with police led to officers handcuffing him and placing him face down on the ground.

After his 80-yard touchdown, teammate Jaylen Waddle helped him celebrate by grabbing Hill’s wrists behind his own back and pretending to place him in handcuffs.

Hill, 30, was not arrested and agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed officers issued a moving violation.

He said Hill was “distraught” after the encounter with police.