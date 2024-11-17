Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Madison Square Garden for the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday night (16 November).

The president-elect returned to the famed venue just weeks after it played host to a controversial campaign rally.

Trump entered the stadium with Elon Musk and Dana White to rapturous applause and was seen chatting with several members of his entourage.

The president-elect’s visit comes as he continues to fill key posts in his second administration, naming fracking CEO Chris Wright as his choice for energy secretary on Saturday.