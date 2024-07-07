Darwin Nunez consoled his Liverpool teammate Alisson after Uruguay knocked Brazil out of Copa America on Saturday night (6 July).

Penalties were needed to decide a winner after a feisty 0-0 draw at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Uruguay reached the semi-finals with a 4-3 shootout win, which saw Manuel Ugarte sweep the decisive spot-kick past Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.

After the shootout, cameras captured Uruguayan forward Nunez consoling his club teammate, with the Liverpool stars sharing a hug before leaving the pitch.

Uruguay will face Colombia in the Copa America semi-finals on Wednesday.

The other fixture sees Argentina and Canada battling for a place in the final.