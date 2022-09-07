Nick Kyrgios angrily smashed two of his rackets after he was knocked out of the US Open in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Australian tennis star lost 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-4 in his quarter-final match against Karen Khachanov, who advances into the final four.

After the two players exchanged a handshake, Kyrgios’s emotions got the better of him.

The 27-year-old smashed two of his rackets in a fit of rage, before picking up his bag and walking off the court.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.