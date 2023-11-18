Verstappen calls Ocon a ‘stupid idiot’ in F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying tussle

Max Verstappen called Esteban Ocon a “stupid idiot” following a scuffle between the pair at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying race on Saturday morning (18 November).

There was a lot of jostling before Turn 14 to try and make a gap, with both Ocon and Verstappen involved.

Verstappen looks to dive down the inside into Turn 1, ruining both of their laps.

Ocon says: “It’s a joke honestly. Verstappen diving into Turn 1 like crazy.”

Verstappen says: “What a stupid idiot.”