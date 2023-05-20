Wales rugby icon Alun Wyn Jones announces his international retirement

Alun Wyn Jones, the world’s most-capped rugby union player, has announced his retirement from the international game.

The 37-year-old lock played 158 times for Wales and made 12 British and Irish Lions Test appearances.

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, who won 93 caps, had earlier announced he would be stepping down from Test rugby.

Their decisions come less than four months before Wales’ World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux, and both had recently been named in a 54-player preliminary training squad for the tournament by head coach Warren Gatland.

