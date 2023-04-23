The Independent selected the best moments from Wrexham’s historic victory over Boreham Wood.

Rob McElhenney broke down in tears after the win, a sea of fans flooded the pitch and actor Ryan Reynolds interrupted the post-match press conference with goalkeeper Ben Foster to ask for his matchday shirt.

The club is back in the Football League after a 15-year absence, following its win over Boreham Wood.

Boreham Wood took the lead after just 43 seconds at the Racecourse Ground, but from then on, Phil Parkinson’s side dominated the match with an emphatic 3-1 victory.

