Wayne Rooney makes bold statement on management career: ‘That is my aim’

Wayne Rooney has revealed which football club he wants to manage as he addressed his recent exit from Birmingham City.

Rooney, who was sacked from the Championship team after just 83 days, was a guest pundit on Match of the Day on Wednesday (28 February).

Presenter Gary Lineker asked him: “What sort of job would you look for next? Manchester United?”

Rooney replied: “Well, of course. That’s the aim, that’s where you want to get to. Obviously United, Everton, all these big jobs you want to try and do.”