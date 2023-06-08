Jarrod Bowen has described West Ham winning the Europa Conference League as the "best moment of [his] career."

The 26-year-old scored the goal which secured the club's first piece of silverware since the 1980 FA Cup and their first European trophy since 1965.

Bowen slotted past Pietro Terracciano to earn the Hammers a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Prague on Thursday, 7 June.

"I can't sum up... it's the best feeling I've ever had in my career," Bowen told a post-match press conference.