Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova cuts hair off after cancer treatment

Martina Navratilova has shared the moment she cut her hair short following cancer treatment.

The Wimbledon champion, 66, was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer in January but in June she shared that she is cancer-free.

In a collaborative Instagram post with her wife Julia Lemigova, the tennis legend posted a video of her having her hair cut.

The act of having her hair cut was a “symbol of hope and a celebration of life,” Lemigova said.

“We are grateful for each and every moment, and we know that we are stronger together than we could ever be alone.”