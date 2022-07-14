John McEnroe opens up about how pressures of tennis affected his mental health

John McEnroe has opened up about his career and mental health in a new NBC Universal documentary.

The tennis legend, who famously lost his temper many times on court, talks about how he hopes to set the record straight and take a look at the man behind the outbursts.

McEnroe, who won seven grand slams, believes he may have had more success if he hadn’t felt so much pressure.

“It does give you food for thought... I went through things where I felt like it was overwhelming and difficult,” he said, during an interview with Kate Snow and NBC Nightly News.

