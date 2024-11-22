Independent TV
Premier League club shows different experiences men and women face walking home from matches in powerful video
A Premier League club has shown the different experiences men and women face walking home from matches in a powerful video.
In a bid to help prevent violence against women and girls, Bournemouth AFC has released a video showing a male and female fan on their walk home from the stadium.
The video shows a lone female fan concerned about getting home from the game, as statistics reveal one in two women feel unsafe walkine alone after dark.
In contrast, the male fan walks casually through an unlit park with headphones on.
The video, produced alongside White Ribbon, Dorset Police, and BCP was shared on X, formerly Twitter on Thursday (21 November).
It is simply captioned: “A walk home from the football might not be so simple for everybody.”
