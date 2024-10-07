Independent TV
Canada survives physical Ireland clash: Highlights from Round 2 of WXV 1 and WXV 2
Canada survived a physical encounter with Ireland to set up a WXV 1 tournament decider against England's Red Roses in Vancouver next weekend.
The hosts backed up a big win over France by squeezing out an Ireland side riding high after beating world champions New Zealand a week ago.
Elsewhere in the top tier, France got back to winning ways in a tight tussle with the United States, while there were successes for Italy, Scotland and Australia at WXV 2 in South Africa.
