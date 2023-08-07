England stars rushed to console Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after a tense penalty shootout win in the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup.

Chloe Kelly smashed the decisive spot-kick past Nnadozie as the Lionesses won the shootout 4-2 following a goalless 120 minutes at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

England played the entirety of extra time with 10 players after Lauren James was sent off for a stamp on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.

Georgia Stanway then missed the first penalty of the shootout, but with Nigeria also missing their first two spot-kicks, it was Kelly who stepped up to be the hero once again.