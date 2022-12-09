Croatia stunned Brazil to reach the semi-finals of World Cup 2022, while Lionel Messi and Argentina squeezed past the Netherlands to make the last four.

Both of Friday’s quarter-final fixtures went the distance, with Wout Weghorst forcing extra time and penalties with virtually the last kick of the game to ensure it finished Netherlands 2-2 Argentina after 90 minutes.

But it was Messi and co who squeezed through to the last four, winning the shootout thanks to Emi Martinez’s heroics.

In the earlier fixture, Brazil were knocked out by Croatia on penalties after extra-time ended 1-1.

Sign up for our newsletters.