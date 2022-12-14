Fans react as Argentina beat Croatia to clinch place in World Cup final

Argentina fans were jubilant as they left the Lusail stadium on Tuesday, 13 December, after their national team beat Croatia to clinch a place in the World Cup 2022 final.

Lionel Messi netted a first-half goal and a spectacular assist to Julian Alvarez in the 3-0 win.

Fans were full of praise for Argentina's performance as they left the stadium.

"This match was a clear demonstration of why Argentina is as strong as it is this World Cup," Leo, from Buenos Aires, said.

"In both the first half and the second, they played perfectly."

