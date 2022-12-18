Argentina vs France: Fans react to tense penalty shootout in World Cup final

Watch as fans react to the nail-biting penalty shootout that saw Argentina crowned as world champions.

In a game dominated by Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez proved the hero, saving Kingsley Coman’s penalty, before Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty to give Argentina their third World Cup title.

Fans in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires went wild, while fans in a bar in Paris looked dejected, as a superb Kylian Mbappé hattrick proved not to be enough to see Les Bleus retain the trophy.

