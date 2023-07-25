Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak smiled and shook her head as a BBC reporter asked her how many of her World Cup squad are gay.

The 32-year-old was asked by a BBC journalist: “In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship. Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?”

A World Cup official intervened, describing the question as “very political.”

“We will just stick to questions relating to football,” they said.

In Morocco, homosexuality is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The BBC has apologised, telling CNN: “The question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.”