Belgium were eliminated from World Cup 2022 on Thursday, crashing out of the tournament with a drab 0-0 draw against Croatia.

The result means Morocco secured their place in the knockouts as winners of Group F, thanks to a 2-1 win against Canada.

Germany’s fate was also decided on Thursday, with another of Europe’s heavyweights entering the third match bottom of their group.

They beat Costa Rica 4-2, but it wasn’t enough to make it past the group stage.

Japan was victorious over Spain, meaning they will face Croatia in the Round of 16.

Sign up for our newsletters.