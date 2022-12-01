Romelu Lukaku punched the dugout and left the pitch in tears after Belgium were eliminated from World Cup 2022 on Thursday.

The striker missed at least three good chances as his nation drew 0-0 with Croatia, finishing third in the group behind their opponents and Morocco.

At full-time, a visibly upset Lukaku was consoled by Belgium’s assistant coach Thierry Henry, before punching the plastic shielding off the dugout.

The Red Devils entered the World Cup second in the Fifa World rankings but crashed out at the group stage after scoring just one goal.

