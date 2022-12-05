Brazil cruised through to the quarter-finals in World Cup 2022 after sinking South Korea 4-1 on day 16 of the tournament in Qatar.

The five-time tournament champions saw goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta, as they “toyed” with their opponents, recounts The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

Elsewhere in the knockout stages, Japan’s World Cup dreams came to an end after Croatia came out victorious in a penalty shootout after extra time.

Vatreni will now face Brazil in the first quarter-final on Friday.

