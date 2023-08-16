Independent TV
‘Mystic meerkats’ predict winner of England vs Australia World Cup semi-final
A team of “mystic meerkats” have predicted the winner of England’s World Cup semi-final against Australia.
The animals, who reside at Drusillas Park in Sussex, emphatically backed the Lionesses, swarming a bucket of food with the England flag on.
Not a single meerkat showed much interest in the Australia bucket, making Sarina Wiegman’s team the clear favourites for the game.
The “mystic” animals predicted the last two England matches correctly and are now going for a hat-trick.
Despite being backed by meerkats, the Lionesses face a tough test against World Cup hosts Australia in Sydney.
