England and France fans have friendly kickabout in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash

English and French football fans gathered in Lusail for a friendly eight-a-side ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash.

This video shows the good-natured kickabout as the atmosphere filled with anticipation for the quarter-final.

“Listen, listen, listen,” a French supporter yells out, before declaring “it’s not coming home, it’s coming to us!”

The Three Lions will face Les Blues at 7pm this evening (10 December) to battle it out for a place in the semi-final.

