England make a straight line for the quarter-finals in World Cup 2022 against reigning champions France.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka struck 3-0 against Senegal in Sunday’s last-16 contest at Al Bayt Stadium.

This is the Three Lions’ first World Cup knockout match since the 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia.

Gareth Southgate’s team now faces the biggest task they could ask for in the next round after French players Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe took down Poland from Qatar’s competition.

