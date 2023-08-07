Sarina Wiegman was left confused by a journalist using a British turn of phrase as he asked a question ahead of England’s World Cup clash against Nigeria.

“The cat is out of the bag now, with respect to Lauren James,” a reporter said, before he was interrupted by the Lionesses manager and asked to clarify what he meant.

“I’m sorry, my English is not perfect,” Wiegman replied, sparking laughter from the room.

After a standout performance against China in England’s final group game, James’s quality is a secret no longer - the cat certainly is out of the bag in that regard.