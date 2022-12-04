World Cup: Fans react to England’s winning goals against Senegal

England fans around the UK cheered and jumped of joy as the team make a straight line for the quarter-finals against World Cup holders France.

The Three Lions scored three goals, with Jordan Henderson getting the party started.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka added two more goals as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.

England captain said: “We feel good, we’ve got good runners, good players getting forward, and it’s solid at the back, three clean sheets in a row is really important. A really good day for us.”

It is only the third time England have managed to reach the quarter-final in major tournaments.

