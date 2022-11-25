World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA

The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.

Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.

“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.

The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.

