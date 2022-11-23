Will Ferrell roasts England team ahead of World Cup match vs USA

Will Ferrell roasted Aaron Ramsdale and the England team ahead of their World Cup 2022 fixture against the USA on Friday.

The Hollywood icon appeared on Capital FM and responded to Ramsdale’s fighting talk, in which he called Ferrell “the worst actor in the world”.

“Mr Aaron Ramsdale... I’m delivering a bag of s*** to your doorstep,” he responded.

Ferrell also suggested Friday’s match will be “a slaughter” with US winning 3-0 and suggested Gareth Southgate’s side “are not going to sleep at night”.

