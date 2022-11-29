England and Wales teams sing national anthems ahead of World Cup clash

The English and Welsh football teams filled Doha's stadium with song ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash.

"God Save the King" was sung by the Three Lions, while the Dragons belted out "Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau," their unofficial national anthem.

Translated into English, the stirring song's title is "Old Land of My Fathers."

England is hoping to claim the Group B top spot as they progress to the Last 16, while Wales is fighting to stay in the competition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.