England and Wales face their opening games of the World Cup 2022 on Monday (21 November), with Three Lions captain Harry Kane hoping to put their recent bad form behind them as they head into the tournament in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s team face Iran in their first Group B fixture, while Gareth Bale will captain Wales against the USA.

In Group A, Senegal and the Netherlands begin their World Cup campaigns following yesterday’s curtain raiser which saw hosts Qatar lose 2-0 against Ecuador.

