Wales fans sang to their national team after the Dragons were knocked out of the World Cup 2022 following their clash with England.

The Welsh team bowed out on Tuesday, 29 November, following a 3-0 loss in their first World Cup tournament since 1958.

Footage from the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium shows fans in Wales shirts singing to the squad on the pitch.

Following the “Battle of Britain” clash, Group B leaders England will face Senegal in the knockout stages on Sunday.

