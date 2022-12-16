Fifa chief Gianni Infantino confirms expanded 32-team Club World Cup from 2025

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has confirmed the introduction of a new quadrennial men’s Club World Cup that will kick off in 2025 and feature 32 top teams from across the globe.

The Fifa Council met in Qatar on Friday to discuss a variety of matters, including international match calendars and competitions for men’s and women’s football.

“The new men’s Club World Cup will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams - the best teams in the world, of course,” Mr Infantino said, adding that the location of the tournament is not yet decided.

