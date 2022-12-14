France battled past Morocco to reach the final of World Cup 2022, winning Wednesday’s semi-final 2-0 thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

The reigning world champions will face Argentina in the showpiece event on Sunday 18 December.

Les Bleus are bidding to become only the third team in history to win back-to-back men’s World Cups, after Italy and Brazil.

Sunday’s final will also pit two of the world’s best footballers against each other, as Lionel Messi faces off with Kylian Mbappe.

