Ecstasy and agony: Fans react to Argentina's World Cup 2022 win

Shouts of joy and despair rang out from London to Qatar after fans reacted to Argentina's triumph at the World Cup 2022 final.

France crashed out in spectacular style as Kylian Mbappe scored the first hat-trick in a men’s World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966 - but it wasn't enough for his side to come out on top after Gonzalo Montiel secured Argentina's victory in a penalty shootout.

Ecstatic Argentina fans roared outside Lusail Stadium in Qatar after the final whistle, while French fans commended the "best World Cup game in history."

Sign up to our newsletters.