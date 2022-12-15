Morocco fans in Gaza heartbroken as France crush World Cup dreams

Morocco football fans watching World Cup 2022 from Gaza went from jubilation to heartbreak as they lost their semi-final to France on Wednesday night.

Supporters crammed inside a sports hall in the city to see the north African side knocked out of the competition by a 2-0 defeat.

France will now play Argentina in the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday 18 December.

Reactions from a number of crestfallen fans were captured as the result unfolded, with some left devastated at the final whistle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.